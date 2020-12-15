The Sopranos Cast Reunites to Benefit FDNY, Perform Original Sketch

If there's one benefit to 2020, it's virtual cast reunions, especially during the current pandemic. The latest involves the cast and crew of The Sopranos. Created by David Chase, the crime drama became one of the most popular hits for HBO for six seasons from 1999 – 2007. The series starred the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, the patriarch of his crime family, along with Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico, Robert Iler, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The virtual reunion will benefit Friends of Firefighters, a nonprofit founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to support active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families.

The two-hour benefit will feature Steve Buscemi, Bracco, Chase, Falco, Imperioli, Iler, Drea de Matteo, Vincent Pastore, Tim Van Patten, Steve Schirripa, Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt, Van Zandt, and Terence Winter, who will all participate in a Q&A followed by the sketch written by Winter and Chase. The event will be streamed on Tiltify's Twitch channel on Friday, December 18th at 7 p.m. ET and donations can be made through the site. "This has been a very difficult time for everyone, but especially for our first responders," Buscemi said in a statement on Monday. "Friends of Firefighters is a crucial support service for our firefighters and I'm looking forward to reuniting with my friends to help raise some awareness and funds for this wonderful organization." Buscemi played Tony Blundetto on the HBO series for 14 episodes. As retired FDNY, the actor strapped the boots back on helping in the recovery efforts during 9/11. The fundraiser marks the second Sopranos reunion following the series' 20th anniversary in 2019 with cast and crew participating in a panel to discuss the series. An upcoming prequel film The Many Saints of Newark from Alan Taylor is set to premiere in a simultaneous release in theatres and HBO Max on March 12, 2021.