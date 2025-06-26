Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: stephen king, The Stand

The Stand: Fiona Dourif Has Same Question We Do About Liman Film News

The Stand (2020) star Fiona Dourif questions whether it's too soon for Paramount and Doug Liman's theatrical take on the Stephen King work.

Article Summary Fiona Dourif reacts to Paramount and Doug Liman's announcement of a new The Stand film adaptation.

Fans and cast question if it's too soon for another take on Stephen King's epic post-apocalyptic novel.

Condensing The Stand's massive story into a single movie has many wondering about possible creative choices.

Previous adaptations include two miniseries, with the most recent version premiering on Paramount+ in 2020.

When Paramount announced another incarnation of Stephen King's The Stand, the first theatrical adaptation of his 1978 novel, the 2020 miniseries adaptation star Fiona Dourif, who played Rat Woman, offered a subtle reaction most were probably echoing, "Again?!?!" on social media. Helming the new film is Doug Liman, who's best known for his work on the Warner Bros sci-fi dystopian action film Edge of Tomorrow (2014), the Miramax comedy Swingers (2016), the Summit spy thriller Fair Game (2010), and recently, the Amazon MGM Studios remake of Road House (2024) for Prime Video.

The Stand: Another Remake Too Soon?

As we don't know much of anything about Liman and Paramount's plans, it would be a tall task to condense The Stand's source material of 1000+ page work into a single film, but studios like Warner Bros aren't above splitting King's work into two films like they did for IT in 2017 and 2019, which was originally adapted to a 1990 miniseries for ABC. The first incarnation of The Stand from Mick Garris and adapted by King himself ran on ABC in 1994, and with the ensemble starring Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Jamey Sheridan, Laura San Giacomo, and Ruby Dee, it spanned four episodes, obviously changed to reflect broadcast standards.

The 2020 Paramount+ incarnation from Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell ran for nine episodes with looser censorship standards on the streaming platform. The ensemble starred James Marsden, Odessa Young, Owen Teague, Whoopi Goldberg, Amber Heard, and Greg Kinnear. Unlike the original novel and 1994 on-screen incarnation, the 2020 The Stand featured a new ending written by King and his son, Owen King, that expands the ending of the 1990 version of the book (marking the third variation of the ending). The Stand revolves around a group of survivors who try to coexist as a pandemic wipes out the greater portion of humanity. As the main group deals with external threats, their future lies in the visions of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail. On the other side is a dark prophet with supernatural powers, Randall Flagg, also known as the "Dark Man."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!