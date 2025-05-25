Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, The Talamasca, The Talamasca: The Secret Order

The Talamasca: New "The Secret Order" Teaser Advises Us to Stay Alert

Here's a Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern & Maisie Richardson-Sellers-starring The Talamasca: The Secret Order teaser.

As we inch closer to the fall premiere of AMC's Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch), William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom), Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds), and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers, DC's Legends of Tomorrow)-starring Anne Rice's The Talamasca: The Secret Order, new teasers introducing us to the show's major players continue to roll out. During tonight's episode of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, a new promo offers a very good reason why you should "Stay Alert":

Here's a look at Richardson-Sellers' Olive from the newest teaser that was released this evening:

Previously, we were treated to a look at what's on the clandestine organization's radar 24/7 with the release of a transmission site – with some very familiar faces on the radar (more on that in a second). As we previously reported, the site has a countdown clock that's now down to 49 days – which would put something happening (trailer?) on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

Denton's Guy Anatole is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

