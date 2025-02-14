Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: "The Testaments", the handmaid's tale

The Testaments: Chase Infiniti Joins "Handmaid's Tale" Sequel Series

Chase Infiniti (Presumed Innocent) confirmed she has joined the cast of The Testaments, the upcoming "The Handmaid's Tale" sequel series.

Set after The Handmaid's Tale, The Testaments features three women linked to Gilead.

Margaret Atwood provided details on new characters for the series, leaving plot development to Bruce Miller.

Expect fresh dynamics and unresolved storylines as The Testaments continues Atwood's live-action universe.

Though Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale is set to begin wrapping up its run when the sixth and final season premieres (with three episodes) on April 8th, the universe created by bestselling author Margaret Atwood will live on. Back in 2019, the news hit that Atwood's sequel novel, The Testaments, would also be getting a series adaptation. Set several years after The Handmaid's Tale, the novel spotlights three women connected to Gilead – including Maureen Dowd's Aunt Lydia.

"What I have given them, in the locked writers' room that nobody's allowed into — including me — is a whole new whiteboard and a bunch of new characters. The story of the characters in the show at the moment is left open, so it's up to Bruce and the highly competent writing team as to how they get those people into position," Atwood shared about the project when it was first announced. Now, we have some casting news to pass along – with Chase Infiniti (Presumed Innocent) taking to social media to confirm that she has joined Dowd in the cast of the sequel series. Here's a look:

The Handmaid's Tale: A Look at Season 6

During the final season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom. The series also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.

Based on Margaret Atwood's book, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Elisabeth Moss, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, and Fran Sears. The series is distributed internationally by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

