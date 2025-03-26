Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: "The Testaments", the handmaid's tale

The Testaments: Mattea Conforti Joins "Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff Series

Mattea Conforti (NOS4A2) has reportedly joined Hulu's series adaptation of author Margaret Atwood's "Handmaid's Tale" sequel, The Testaments.

With the sixth and final season of Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale quickly approaching, casting news for the streaming service's series adaptation of bestselling author Margaret Atwood's sequel novel, The Testaments continues to roll in. Mattea Conforti (AMC's NOS4A2) has reportedly joined the cast of the spinoff sequel series as a series regular. Conforti's Becka is a girl of humble origins who attends school with Gilead's elite. As she comes of age, she starts to question whether she wants the life she's being groomed for.

Set several years after The Handmaid's Tale, the series is set to spotlight three women connected to Gilead: Aunt Lydia ("Handmaid's Tale" star Ann Dowd), Agnes (Chase Infiniti), and Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a young Canadian teen whose life is turned upside down when she discovers her connection to the Republic of Gilead. Mike Barker (The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo) will direct the opening three episodes and serve as an executive producer (with other directors still to be named). Rowan Blanchard's (Poker Face, Snowpiercer) Shunammite is a pampered teen from a prominent Gilead family whose status affords her a certain level of respect and power amongst her peers.

During the final season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom. The series also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.

Based on Margaret Atwood's book, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Elisabeth Moss, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, and Fran Sears. The series is distributed internationally by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

