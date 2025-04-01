Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: "The Testaments"

The Testaments: "The Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff Gets Hulu Series Order

Hulu announced a series order for Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, and Lucy Halliday-starring "The Handmaid's Tale" spinoff, The Testaments.

When the casting news started to pick up, we had a feeling that there would be some big news coming regarding The Testaments, the spinoff series continuation of Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss-starring The Handmaid's Tale that was also penned by bestselling author Margaret Atwood. That good news came earlier today, with Hulu sharing a look at the table read to announce that Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), Chase Infiniti (Agnes), and Lucy Halliday (Daisy)-starring series will kick off production on April 7th. Here's a rundown of who else has been tapped for the upcoming streaming series, along with the official overviews for each character:

Rowan Blanchard plays Shunammite, a pampered teen from a prominent Gilead family whose status affords her a certain level of respect and power amongst her peers.

Mattea Conforti plays Becka, a girl from humble origins who attends school with Gilead's elite. As she comes of age, she starts to question whether she wants the life she's being groomed for.

Mabel Li plays Aunt Vidala, a stern disciplinarian and the heir-apparent to the women's sphere of Gilead.

Amy Seimetz plays Paula. Her recent marriage to a high-ranking Commander has raised her social status, but her perfect life is complicated by her new stepdaughter.

Brad Alexander plays Garth, a young Commander who becomes involved in the personal lives of the girls he's sworn to protect.

Zarrin Darnell-Martin plays Aunt Gabbana, a firm proponent of Gilead values and right hand to Aunt Vidala, she is a strict and uncompromising educator.

Eva Foote plays Aunt Estee, the youngest Aunt whose energy and kindness earn her "cool Aunt" status amongst her students.

Isolde Ardies plays Hulda, a guileless girl, full of excitement at the prospect of womanhood. Her frank observations and optimism have earned her loyal friends.

Shechinah Mpumlwana plays Jehosheba, a competitive classmate from a respected family who is relentless in her pursuit of a high-status marriage.

Birva Pandya plays Miriam, a girl on the cusp of womanhood who struggles under the pressure of marriage season.

Kira Guloien plays Rosa, a maternal figure to Agnes and a much-needed source of love in an otherwise cold household.

Hulu's The Testaments is produced by MGM Television and was created by showrunner and executive producer Miller. Moss, Warren Littlefield (The Littlefield Company: Fargo, The Old Man, Dopesick), Steve Stark, Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Mike Barker serve as executive producers – with Barker directing the first three episodes.

