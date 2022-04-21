The Time Traveler's Wife Official Trailer: HBO Series Arrives May 15th

Last month brought the release of the first official teaser for EP/Writer Steven Moffat & EP/Director David Nutter's six-episode series take on Audrey Niffenegger's novel ahead of its May 15th premiere (also streaming on HBO Max). Now, viewers are getting a look at the official trailer for HBO's The Time Traveler's Wife. Based on the beloved best-selling novel, the adaptation stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

Now here's a look at the official trailer followed by the previously-released teaser for HBO & HBO Max's The Time Traveler's Wife, set to hit screens on May 15th:

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, "The Time Traveler's Wife"tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.

While discussing the series last year, Moffat used the two series versions of The Office to explain his approach to the adaptation. "It's different, very different. Like the American version of 'The Office,' unlike the American version of 'Coupling.' It's an inspired new take on the same people. I don't think the original 'The Office' is beatable. It's definitely one of the greatest TV shows ever made. But, my God, they extracted from it everything that went well, which was a lot, and made it a new thing and yet the same thing. So that was brilliant. That's what you want to do. You want to say it's the same thing, but not the same thing. That's a tough consideration." An HBO and Warner Bros. Television production based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger, HBO'a The Time Traveler's Wife is executive produced by writer Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock), director David Nutter (Game of Thrones); Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films; and Joseph E. Iberti.