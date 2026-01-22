Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors Going "Red Wedding"? S04E06: "Planning a Coup" Preview

Peacock's The Traitors Season 4 returns tonight, and with an episode entitled S04E06: "Planning a Coup," we should expect the unexpected.

Article Summary The Traitors Season 4 shifts to one episode per week, building suspense and stakes for fans.

Last week's double eliminations amped up the drama, pushing alliances to their limits.

Episode 6, Planning a Coup, promises major betrayals and serious levels of chaos.

Faithfuls and Traitors are set for explosive confrontations in the Scottish Highlands castle.

We're back with our weekly preview/viewing guide for the fourth season of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition reality series The Traitors. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle nestled deep in the Scottish Highlands, the global phenomenon is giving viewers a chance to process things this week. That's because this is the first week that Peacock is running single episodes weekly, unlike the three-episode season premiere and last week's pair of episodes. By the time the credits rolled, Faithfuls Caroline Stanbury and Monét X Change were "murdered," while Faithful Tiffany Mitchell and Michael Rapaport were "banished" (with Rapaport creating a whole lot of controversy ahead of his departure). That brings us to this week's round of drama and intrigue…

With the next round set to hit the streaming service at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, here's a look at what you need to know about S04E06: "Planning a Coup" (with the episode overview giving us serious Game of Thrones/"Red Wedding" vibes). In addition, we have a look at the latest episode of the reality competition series' podcast, along with some additional "extras" we thought you might appreciate.

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 6: "Planning a Coup" Preview

What's "The Traitors" All About? Peacock's The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Here's how it goes down:

The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, as contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Who Can We Expect During "The Traitors" Season 4? Hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Cumming, the contestants for the fourth season include:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

(The Bachelor) Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)

("Mama" Kelce) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

(Singer-Songwriter) Ian Terry (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

(Host, Top Chef) Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

(The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

(Dancing with the Stars) Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

(Love Island USA Aftersun) Michael Rapaport (Actor)

(Actor) Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

(RuPaul's Drag Race) Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

(Survivor) Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

(Love Island USA) Ron Funches (Comedian)

(Comedian) Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

(One Tree Hill) Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 6: "Planning a Coup" – The Faithful plan a coup, and one Traitor is accused to their face; the roundtable brings difficult decisions; with the temperature in the turret at its boiling point, the Traitors must pull off the bloodiest murder the castle has ever seen.

Produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, Peacock's The Traitors Season 4 is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. The format for the series was devised initially by IDTV and RTL.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!