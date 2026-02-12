Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors S04E09 Preview: It's Time to "Think Outside the Box"

Alan Cumming hosts as new alliances form, old ones face scrutiny, and another Faithful faces a chilling elimination.

Last week saw Colton Underwood "murdered" and Candiace Dillard Bassett "banished" from the castle.

Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob break down the drama on The Traitors Official Podcast for deeper insights.

As the number of competitors continues to dwindle like a really cool Agatha Christie mystery, we're back with a preview of tonight's round of the fourth season of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning The Traitors. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming and set at an ancient castle nestled deep in the Scottish Highlands, the reality competition series saw Faithful Colton Underwood "murdered" and Traitor Candiace Dillard Bassett "banished." We think it's pretty safe to say that this season is going to have one helluva reunion on Feb. 26th. As for what's ahead for this week, we're getting word that one of the Faithful will fall victim to the "creepiest murder yet."

With the next round set to hit the streaming service at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET tonight, here's a look at what you need to know about S04E09: "Think Outside the Box," including an episode overview, an extensive image gallery overflowing with some interesting moments, and more. In addition, Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob offer their thoughts on last week's round in the latest episode of The Traitors Official Podcast and Cumming discusses "The Traitors" during his recent visit to Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

The Traitors S04E09: "Think Outside the Box" Preview

What's "The Traitors" All About? Peacock's The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Here's how it goes down:

The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, as contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Who Can We Expect During "The Traitors" Season 4? Hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Cumming, the contestants for the fourth season include:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

(The Bachelor) Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)

("Mama" Kelce) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

(Singer-Songwriter) Ian Terry (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

(Host, Top Chef) Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

(The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

(Dancing with the Stars) Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

(Love Island USA Aftersun) Michael Rapaport (Actor)

(Actor) Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

(RuPaul's Drag Race) Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

(Survivor) Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

(Love Island USA) Ron Funches (Comedian)

(Comedian) Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

(One Tree Hill) Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 9: "Think Outside the Box" – While a new alliance is tested, suspicions force an old one into the spotlight; the mission puts the Traitors under pressure, and one player receives some unwanted attention; the creepiest murder yet is about to be sprung on one of the Faithful.

Produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, Peacock's The Traitors Season 4 is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. The format for the series was devised initially by IDTV and RTL.

