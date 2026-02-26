The Traitors Season 4 Winner Is [SPOILERS]: Finale/Reunion Images

Eric Nam. Johnny Weir. Maura Higgins. Rob Rausch. Tara Lipinski. Tonight was the night when Peacock's The Traitors host Alan Cumming would declare one of them "one of the greatest traitors we've had so far." But who? By the time the final vote was cast and the final truth was revealed, the official Season 4 winner was…. someone we're not going to tell you here. But we will tell you who walked away with the title after throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer. Along with a quick heads-up, we also take a look at the image galleries for the finale and the season's reunion.
While it may have seemed inevitable going into the final round, Rob Rausch played the field like a pro, focusing on taking advantage of shaky alliances while effectively deflecting mistrust and using other competitors' tendency to take him for granted to his advantage. Down to the very end, Maura couldn't see Rob R. being the ultimate traitor – even as Johnny, Eric, and Tara were voted out. You don't have to look any further than Maura's look of utter disbelief after Rob R. revealed the truth, a fitting finale to how the game played out all season. Here's a look at the images from the finale and reunion that went live earlier tonight:
The Traitors Season 4 Episode 11: "Leap of Faith/Finale" – In the final day in the game, the players must make a leap of faith; doubt and paranoia run through the castle as attempts are made to sway allegiances; Faithfuls and Traitors vie for the prize.
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Higgins, Eric Nam, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Higgins, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Maura Higgins, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Tara Lipinski, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Higgins, Eric Nam, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Eric Nam, Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Higgins, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Cumming, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Higgins, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Johnny Weir, Alan Cumming, Tara Lipinski, Eric Nam, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Alan Cumming, Tara Lipinski, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
THE TRAITORS — "Leap of Faith" Episode 411 — Pictured: Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
The Traitors Season 4 Episode 12: "Reunion" – In this reunion episode hosted by Andy Cohen, the cast of "The Traitors" comes together to discuss the backstabbing and betrayal of Season 4; accusations fly, and grievances are aired as the players reflect on their time in the castle.
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Lisa Rinna, Caroline Stanbury, Porsha Williams — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Monét X Change, Stephen Colletti, Porsha Williams, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Colton Underwood, Lisa Rinna, Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch, Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Stephen Colletti, Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Lisa Rinna, Caroline Stanbury, Porsha Williams — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Lisa Rinna, Caroline Stanbury, Porsha Williams, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Monét X Change, Caroline Stanbury, Porsha Williams, Stephen Colletti, Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Caroline Stanbury, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Dorinda Medley, Colton Underwood, Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna, Mark Ballas, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Maura Higgins, Kristen Kish, Natalie Anderson, Ron Funches, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Cesternino, Michael Rapaport, Ian Terry — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Monét X Change, Caroline Stanbury, Porsha Williams, Colton Underwood, Stephen Colletti — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Monét X Change, Caroline Stanbury, Porsha Williams, Stephen Colletti, Colton Underwood — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Mark Ballas, Lisa Rinna, Kristen Kish, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch, Dorinda Medley, Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Mark Ballas, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Maura Higgins, Kristen Kish, Natalie Anderson, Ron Funches, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Cesternino, Michael Rapaport, Ian Terry — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Mark Ballas, Lisa Rinna, Kristen Kish, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna, Mark Ballas, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Kristen Kish, Maura Higgins, Ron Funches, Natalie Anderson, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Cesternino, Michael Rapaport, Ian Terry — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Maura Higgins, Kristen Kish, Natalie Anderson, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Rob Rausch, Andy Cohen — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Mark Ballas, Lisa Rinna, Kristen Kish, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Ron Funches, Natalie Anderson, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Cesternino, Michael Rapaport, Ian Terry — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Mark Ballas, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Maura Higgins, Kristen Kish, Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Mark Ballas, Lisa Rinna, Kristen Kish, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Rob Rausch, Andy Cohen, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Rob Rausch, Andy Cohen, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Higgins, Ron Funches, Natalie Anderson, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Cesternino, Ian Terry, Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Monét X Change, Porsha Williams, Caroline Stanbury, Colton Underwood, Stephen Colletti, Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Rob Rausch, Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Colton Underwood, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Eric Nam, Dorinda Medley, Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch, Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Mark Ballas, Maura Higgins, Kristen Kish, Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch, Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
"Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — Season: 4 — Pictured: (l-r) Monet X Change, Porsha Williams, YamYam Aracho, Colton Underwood, Caroline Stanbury, Stephen Colletti, Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Eric Nam, Rob Rausch, Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard-Pollard, Kristin Kish, Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Ian Terry, Natalie Anderson, Rob Cesternino, Mark Ballas, Tiffany Mitchell, Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Danny Ventrella/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch, Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch, Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch, Andy Cohen — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
THE TRAITORS — "Reunion" — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Andy Cohen — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Peacock)
Peacock's Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
Produced by Studio Lambert (part of All3 Media) from a format created by IDTV and RTL, the reality competition series is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming.