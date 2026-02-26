Posted in: Current News, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors Season 4 Winner Is [SPOILERS]: Finale/Reunion Images

Peacock's Alan Cumming-hosted The Traitors Season 4 has a winner: [SPOILERS]! Check out the image galleries for the finale and reunion.

Eric Nam. Johnny Weir. Maura Higgins. Rob Rausch. Tara Lipinski. Tonight was the night when Peacock's The Traitors host Alan Cumming would declare one of them "one of the greatest traitors we've had so far." But who? By the time the final vote was cast and the final truth was revealed, the official Season 4 winner was…. someone we're not going to tell you here. But we will tell you who walked away with the title after throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer. Along with a quick heads-up, we also take a look at the image galleries for the finale and the season's reunion.

While it may have seemed inevitable going into the final round, Rob Rausch played the field like a pro, focusing on taking advantage of shaky alliances while effectively deflecting mistrust and using other competitors' tendency to take him for granted to his advantage. Down to the very end, Maura couldn't see Rob R. being the ultimate traitor – even as Johnny, Eric, and Tara were voted out. You don't have to look any further than Maura's look of utter disbelief after Rob R. revealed the truth, a fitting finale to how the game played out all season. Here's a look at the images from the finale and reunion that went live earlier tonight:

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 11: "Leap of Faith/Finale" – In the final day in the game, the players must make a leap of faith; doubt and paranoia run through the castle as attempts are made to sway allegiances; Faithfuls and Traitors vie for the prize.

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 12: "Reunion" – In this reunion episode hosted by Andy Cohen, the cast of "The Traitors" comes together to discuss the backstabbing and betrayal of Season 4; accusations fly, and grievances are aired as the players reflect on their time in the castle.

Peacock's Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Produced by Studio Lambert (part of All3 Media) from a format created by IDTV and RTL, the reality competition series is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming.

