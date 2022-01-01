The Umbrella Academy S03 Key Art: The Sparrow Academy Takes Flight

On New Year's Eve, Netflix dropped a very cryptic message about the third season of its adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's comic book series The Umbrella Academy. After a nearly three-month dry spell, viewers were treated via social media to a teaser image (see below) of seven shadowy sparrows in flight along with the brief caption "incoming." Did it mean a teaser or trailer for the highly-anticipated series return was on the way? Maybe an official release date? Was it thematically related to the season's "Sparrow Academy" storyline (aside from the birds, obviously)?

Well, we learned on New Year's Day that what it was an introduction to the Sparrow Academy with a half-look at their "faces" (we're not sure if Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube technically has a "face"):

EP Steve Blackman represented the show (and teasing more easter eggs than ever before this season) during Netflix's "Geeked Week" event and officially revealed the episode titles for The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

Previously, we were introduced to who Justin H. Min's Ben has been spending a lot of altered-reality time with before his "other siblings" arrived in what they thought was their timeline. It wasn't. And that's when viewers got a brief look at Ben's new siblings: The Sparrow Academy, with Cornwell, Oldford, Rodriguez, David, Epstein, and Cube set to join the series as our fam's new fam- kinda. As you'll see from the character descriptions below, the table's been set for some serious family dysfunction. Now here's a look at the other half of what we're sure will be a double-dose of family dysfunction when the third season debuts- The Sparrow Academy: Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube.

Justin Cornwell's Marcus (No. 1) is a natural-born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus.

Justin Min's Ben (No. 2) is not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical, and vicious, determined to gain his status as the leader.

Britne Oldford's Fei (No. 3) sees the world in a special way. She's typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there's no turning back.

Jake Epstein's Alphonso (No. 4) is a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane (No. 5) is a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them.

Cazzie David's Jayme (No. 6) is a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you'd be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to.

Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube's Christopher (No. 7) is a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Umbrella Academy S2 | The Best Moments As Voted For By Fans (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Acg3QNLRsTk)

Adapted from the comic book series from Way and Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Elliot Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kate Walsh as The Handler, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Jack Ruby, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.