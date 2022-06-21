The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Sneak Peek Intros The Sparrow Academy

At this time tomorrow, fans of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy could find themselves deep into the third season (or like us, stressing over when we can give it a proper binge). To help make sure the excitement levels are at a "Spinal Tap"-loving "11", the streamer's Tudum site is sharing a look at three minutes from the upcoming season. And not just any three minutes- we're talking about a very personal introduction to our heroes' alt-timeline siblings, the Sparrow Academy. Yup, we're talking Marcus (Justin Cornwell), their Ben (Justin H. Min), Fei (Britne Oldford), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), Jayme (Cazzie David), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), and Christopher. And let's just say that the clip does an excellent job of giving us a sense of each one… even if it doesn't necessarily show each of them in a positive light.

So with only hours to go until the streaming series returns, take a few minutes to get to know the Sparrow Academy a little better in the following sneak peek at Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

Now here's a look back at the panel presentation from Netflix's Geeked Week, with the Sparrow Academy preview beginning at around the 5:00 mark:

And here's a look back at the sneak preview for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 which was also released, followed by a look back at the official trailer (with the streaming series dropping on June 22nd):

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.