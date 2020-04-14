The Umbrella Academy Star Justin Min Posts Season 2 Recording Update

Ever since the season wrapped on Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, we've been hunting down as many clues and updates as possible about the series' second-season return. During the holidays, we had the chance to see Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min celebrating horrific holiday sweaters and their official Funko vinyl figures. Great for them, and great for us because it gave us a glimpse at some on-set activity. In February, we saw the first batch of key art posters released, one which definitely showed that the "eyes" have it while asking one very important question: when are they? Things got quiet after that, which was understandable considering the current self-isolation and social distancing environment we've all been living in.

In mid-March, series creator and executive producer Steve Blackman took to Instagram to show the team working hard on post-production on the live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's comic book series. Now, Min has taken to Instagram to offer fans a look at how things are going as he's secure in his closet for some ADR (Automated Dialog Replacement) recording, also known as "looping." After doing a little (10 seconds) of internet digging to answer the question some of you might be asking, ADR is re-recording audio in an environment that's more controlled and quieter. While usually done in a studio, tough times call for tough measure but the process is important to improve audio quality where needed, as well as add or change dialogue.

Here's a Look at the Past and Future of The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is a 10-episode series based on the graphic novels created and written by Way, illustrated by Ba, and published by Dark Horse Comics. Netflix's adaptation follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes consisting of Spaceboy (Hopper), The Kraken (Castañeda), The Rumor (Raver-Lampman), The Séance (Sheehan), and Number Five (Gallagher), as they work together to solve their father's mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities. Colm Feore (House of Cards) is world-renowned billionaire industrialist and eccentric inventor Sir Reginald Hargreeves; Jordan Claire Robbins as more-than-she-appears family matriarch Grace Hargreeves; and Adam Godley (Breaking Bad) as the voice of Pogo, a genetically engineered, tweed jacket-wearing, talking chimpanzee who is also the family advisor and mentor.

The Umbrella Academy also stars award-winning singer/actress Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) as ruthless, time traveling hitwoman Cha-Cha; Cameron Britton (Mindhunter) as her deadly efficient partner Hazel; Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) as Detective Patch, a driven, fast riser within the police department investigating a series of murders and The Academy; John Magaro (The Big Short) as Leonard Peabody, who begins to take music lessons from Vanya and sees something special in this constantly dismissed wallflower, and Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy) as The Handler, the head of the Commission and Number Five's former boss.

Ritu Arya (Humans), Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens), and Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man) are confirmed for the second season's time-jumping adventure. Arya's Lila is a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor. Gatewood's Raymond is a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look. A devoted husband, he's the kind of guy everyone wants to know. Ireland's Sissy is a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons. Still in her prime, she's eager to rediscover what life and love has to offer.