Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat: Anderson, Moscovitch Praise "Real Deal" Sam Reid

AMC's The Vampire Lestat star Jacob Anderson and EP/Writer Hannah Moscovitch on being impressed by Sam Reid's musical performances.

Over this past weekend, AMC Networks and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring series Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat (aka, "Interview with the Vampire" Season 3) had a whole lot to share with fans at New York Comic Con (NYCC). With EP Mark Johnson, EP/Writer Hannah Moscovitch, Reid, Anderson, Bogosian, Zaman, and Jennifer Ehle on hand, an extended first look at the upcoming season was screened, and some big casting news dropped.

Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) had been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence, known as The Great Mother to the vampires. In addition, we learned that Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) was set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) was set as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) was set as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) was set as TC. In addition, TV Insider had a chance to speak with Reid, Anderson, and Moscovitch, with Reid and Moscovitch having nothing but love and high praise for Reid's turn as Lestat the Rockstar.

"He's wonderful. What do you mean? I mean, it's like there's something. I have to keep reminding myself to not just go up to Sam and gush all the time and be like, 'Well, dude…' I think I've said to you [to Reid] a few times, right? Like, it's so remarkable and special, and Sam works really hard, but there's something that's just very natural about it," Anderson shared about Reid's performances. Moscovitch noted, "There's always a point where one of the directors, like anyone who's new who comes on, pulls me aside and is like, 'What the f**k about Sam and Jacob?' 'And I'm like, 'Yeah.'" Anderson added, He's doing an incredible job. And it's like everybody, everybody, around the set is like, "'He's the real deal.'"

In fact, Reid's performance earned him a fanbase among Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat cast, the crew, and the creative team. "People clap like after multiple takes," Anderson shared. When Reid joked that maybe they shouldn't hype up expectations too much, Anderson doubled down on his praise of his co-star. "It's really special and I've not really seen anything like it. And people are involuntarily clapping at the end of takes like the live that and Sam [Reid], someone will be like, 'You don't need to do that. And I don't know you [to Reid] realize that like people are like [starts clapping] you know?" he added, noting that Reid was getting some great reactions from everyone on the set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!