The Walking Dead: Addy Miller Surprised by Blu-Ray Collection Cover

Addy Miller was surprised to see Summer from season one featured on the cover of The Walking Dead: The Complete Series Blu-ray collection.

Addy Miller became one of the most iconic figures in The Walking Dead history, and that's a hard title to hold considering the AMC series' 11-season history ending in 2022. Miller played Summer, the Teddy Bear Walker, in the season premiere that saw Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) acclimating himself – discombobulated to his new reality – to find how much the real world has gone to shit with the zombie apocalypse since emerging from his coma. One of the strangers he finds is an unassuming little girl from behind holding a teddy bear as he frantically searches for civilization. When Summer turns around, she's revealed to be a walker before Rick has to put her down with his gun in the series' first major signature moment. In the 13 years since the premiere "Days Gone By," AMC is set to release the Blu-ray of the entire series, and on the cover features Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Hovering above them is Miller's Summer with her turned eyes and disfigured mouth, and the actress took to social media, now as an adult, to comment.

"Woke up today and found out I'm a part of the cover for twd's complete collection !!! Such a bittersweet ending to an era🤍 thank you [Walking Dead AMC]!!" Miller wrote. While The Walking Dead was one of her early projects since her career started in 2008, the premiere aired in 2010. She's carved a bit of a career for herself with appearances in Behind You (2020), Dark Places (2015), and her upcoming film Abandoned (2022) for Vertical Entertainment opposite Emma Roberts (American Horror Story). Miller did return to the series in the season eight premiere episode "Mercy"… as a walker at a gas station. No small parts, right? Since the series' success, the Robert Kirkman-created franchise spawned several spinoffs, including ones that feature projects that feature Lincoln and Gurira, Reedus, Morgan, and Lauren Cohan on top of the other ones like Fear The Walking Dead and Tales of the Walking Dead. The Walking Dead: The Complete Series comes out on Blu-ray on October 17th. Preorders are available.

woke up today and found out i'm a part of the cover for twd's complete collection !!! such a bittersweet ending to an era🤍 thank you @WalkingDead_AMC !! pic.twitter.com/q4qXUbNaA9 — addy miller (@TheAddyMiller) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

