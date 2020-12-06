Don't get us wrong. We're big fans of Tom Payne's work with Michael Sheen on FOX's Prodigal Son, and we're looking forward to the show's second-season return on January 12 for a second season. But as long-time viewers of AMC's The Walking Dead, Payne will always be Jesus to us. First introduced in the sixth season episode "The Next World," Payne's Paul "Jesus" Monroe would go on to become one of the franchise's most beloved character, noted for his loyalty and guidance towards Maggie (Lauren Cohan) during their time on Hilltop. His death in the ninth season episode "Adaptation" is still being felt by the survivors and served as the "opening shot" in "The Whisperer War" to come. Since the character shuffled off the mortal coil, we thought the biggest regret we had about Jesus was that we never got a chance to see a potential relationship between him and Aaron (Ross Marquand)- but we were wrong.

In his latest Instagram post, Payne posted a throwback video of stunt training he coordinated with stunt expert Steven Ho. As impressive as the video is, it takes on a whole new level of meaning when you realize that it was done for a potential fight scene with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) during the Saviors storyline. And though it never happened, we haven't quite gotten the "What If…?" scenarios out of our heads. A serious missed opportunity here- for that "missed spinning back fist/body shot" move alone:

"TWD Holiday Special": What You Need to Know

With AMC's The Walking Dead universe heading into a new year that's set to bring a ton of changes while preparing for the franchise series' 11th and final season run (and because 2020 sucked), Sunday, December 13, seems as good of a time as any for The Walking Dead Holiday Special. Airing exclusively on AMC+ and hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special features current and past cast members from The Walking Dead joining via video chat to talk about the holiday season and look back on a decade of the franchise series, as well as offer viewers behind-the-scenes stories on set and tease what viewers can look forward to next.

Produced by Embassy Row with Brandon Monk, Steve Markowitz, and Michael Davies serving as executive producers, The Walking Dead Holiday Special features cast members Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, and Emily Kinney, IronE Singleton as well as TWD Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple and TWD Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang. The special will include a performance of "Up on the Housetop" by Kinney, a parody on the 'Twelve Days of Christmas," sung by Payton, Andrews, Matsuura, and McClincy, and other festive moments throughout, and will debut an exclusive new table read video from "Diverged," one of six new episodes in the extended 10th season.

What To Know About "The Walking Dead" Season 10c

Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes video released for season 10c, followed by a mini-season overview and the episode intel (with updated table reads) that were released. Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays, Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Lucille, and new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) as Elijah are set to join the cast. The six new episodes will debut Sunday, February 28 at 9 pm ET/8CT, followed by a new episode of Talking Dead each week.

Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde. In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

EPISODE 1017 – "Home Sweet Home": Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat. Director: David Boyd / Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed.

EPISODE 1018 – "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Director: David Boyd / Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

EPISODE 1019 – "One More": Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes.

EPISODE 1020 – "Splinter": Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse.

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.