The Walking Dead: AMC Shares Dead City, Daryl Dixon, TOWL Emmy Plans

Here's what AMC is planning when it comes to submitting The Walking Dead: Dead City, Daryl Dixon, & The Ones Who Live for Emmy consideration.

Published
by
|
Comments

With Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live having recently wrapped up its run, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City currently in production, and Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol set to hit screens this summer, things are rolling pretty strong on the TWD Universe – but are they Emmy Award-winning worthy? AMC Networks – and millions upon millions of fans – sure think so, and now we have a look at which categories each show is being submitted for in terms of nominations.

the walking dead
Image: AMC Networks

Two big standouts for us? First, we love seeing Gurira being submitted for both "Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie" and "Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie" (for penning Episode 4: "What We"). In addition, we noticed that "Daryl Dixon" and "Dead City" are being submitted for "Outstanding Drama Series" – but "The Ones Who Live" is being submitted for "Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series." Here's a look at how it's all shaping up for the awards season:

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series – Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series – Lauren Cohan

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series – Gandja Monteiro (106)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series – Eli Jorne (106)

Outstanding Main Title Design – Picture Mill

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie – Ajoy Mani, Visual Effects Producing Supervisor; Johann Kunz, Special Effects Supervisor

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series – Norman Reedus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Clémence Poésy

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series – Daniel Percival (102)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series – David Zabel & Jason Richman (102)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) – Clovis Weil (103)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour) – Tomaso Fiorillo (102)

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series – Shari Mead (102)

Outstanding Main Title Design – Prologue Films

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup – Greg Nicotero

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) – David Sardy (105)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie Or Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode – Joa M'changama, VFX Supervisor

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Andrew Lincoln

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Danai Gurira

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Matthew Jeffers

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Pollyanna Mcintosh

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Michael Slovis (104)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Danai Gurira (104)

Outstanding Main Title Design – Huge Designs

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie Or Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode – Johann Kunz, SPFX Supervisor; Charlotta Forssman, VFX Supervisor

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Adrian Peng Correia (101), Wesley Cardino (Episode TBC)

