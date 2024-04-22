Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, dead city, preview, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: AMC Shares Dead City, Daryl Dixon, TOWL Emmy Plans

Here's what AMC is planning when it comes to submitting The Walking Dead: Dead City, Daryl Dixon, & The Ones Who Live for Emmy consideration.

With Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live having recently wrapped up its run, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City currently in production, and Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol set to hit screens this summer, things are rolling pretty strong on the TWD Universe – but are they Emmy Award-winning worthy? AMC Networks – and millions upon millions of fans – sure think so, and now we have a look at which categories each show is being submitted for in terms of nominations.

Two big standouts for us? First, we love seeing Gurira being submitted for both "Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie" and "Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie" (for penning Episode 4: "What We"). In addition, we noticed that "Daryl Dixon" and "Dead City" are being submitted for "Outstanding Drama Series" – but "The Ones Who Live" is being submitted for "Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series." Here's a look at how it's all shaping up for the awards season:

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series – Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series – Lauren Cohan

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series – Gandja Monteiro (106)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series – Eli Jorne (106)

Outstanding Main Title Design – Picture Mill

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie – Ajoy Mani, Visual Effects Producing Supervisor; Johann Kunz, Special Effects Supervisor

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series – Norman Reedus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Clémence Poésy

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series – Daniel Percival (102)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series – David Zabel & Jason Richman (102)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) – Clovis Weil (103)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour) – Tomaso Fiorillo (102)

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series – Shari Mead (102)

Outstanding Main Title Design – Prologue Films

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup – Greg Nicotero

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) – David Sardy (105)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie Or Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode – Joa M'changama, VFX Supervisor

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Andrew Lincoln

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Danai Gurira

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Matthew Jeffers

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Pollyanna Mcintosh

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Michael Slovis (104)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Danai Gurira (104)

Outstanding Main Title Design – Huge Designs

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie Or Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode – Johann Kunz, SPFX Supervisor; Charlotta Forssman, VFX Supervisor

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Adrian Peng Correia (101), Wesley Cardino (Episode TBC)

