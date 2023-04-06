The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Apparently Already Filming Season 2 Based on a social media post, it appears AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has started filming a second season (???).

I mean, it would make sense… right? If you're going to have Norman Reedus and an entire American production team over in France to film a spinoff of "The Walking Dead," you might as well make the most of your time. For example, looking to save time & money by filming two seasons at once – maybe. At least that's the vibe we're getting from series stunt professional Frederic Guerin, who took to social media to signal that work on a second season was already underway. Now, hold on for a second… we need to make sure that wasn't announced already. Nope, it wasn't. If that's the case, it would appear that the spinoff received a quiet renewal to allow for two six-episode seasons to run production-wise at the same time. With the final season of Fear the Walking Dead kicking off next month and The Walking Dead: Dead City hitting in June, "The Year of 'The Walking Dead'" is just starting to heat up.

Here's a look at the screencap of what Guerin posted to Instagram Stories, with Google Translate to blame in case we're getting a misread on what's posted:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.