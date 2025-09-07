Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E01: "Costa da Morte" Final Preview

Check out our updated preview for AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E01: "Costa da Morte."

Article Summary Get the latest scoop and sneak peeks for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 premiere, "Costa da Morte".

Check out teasers, episode previews, and official image galleries for Season 3 episodes 1 and 2.

Go inside the red carpet premiere event in Madrid with the cast and producers.

Hear from Melissa McBride and showrunner David Zabel about Carol’s potential romance and Spain filming.

This is it, folks! We've reached the Season 3 premiere of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. At this point, we don't have much left to say – but we do have a lot to share with you before S03E01: "Costa da Morte" hits your screens. We've compiled insights, image galleries, teasers, and more about what's to come – and we even have an early look at S03E02: "La Ofrenda." Enjoy!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Previews

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 1: "Costa da Morte" – Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the two sneak peeks that we have so far for the season premiere, followed by the official image gallery for the episode, the season overview, and much more:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 2: "La Ofrenda" – Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the sneak peek that was released, followed by the updated Season 3 image gallery that was released:

TWD: DD Hits Madrid for Season 3 Premiere Event

With this weekend marking the third season return of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the stars and executive producers were joined by Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Alexandra Masangkay, Hugo Arbués, Candela Saitta, and a whole lot more familiar faces for a special red carpet event at Callao Cinema in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday. Along with a chance for attendees to check out the season's first two episodes (which we have previews for below), the event also included a special fan activation, where fans could take photos set within the show's universe. Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released:

TWD: DD Showrunner, Melissa McBride on Carol's Love Life, Spain

Shortly before this weekend hit, McBride and Showrunner David Zabel offered some interesting insights on Eduardo Noriega's Antonio – a potential love interest for Carol. As we've seen from the trailer and teasers released, Daryl and Carol find themselves involved with a town that trades young women for protection. Antonio is Roberto's (Hugo Arbués) father, and Roberto is a young man who's head over heels for Justina (Candela Saitta). We have a feeling you know where this is going regarding how the conflict arises and how it draws Carol and Antonio together.

"Once they get to Spain, they encounter these people living in a village," McBride shared. "As Carol heals up, they have a thing in common. We'll see what these common denominators are between these two. They also have a path that's very similar, although I think they're teaching each other things. They're learning from one another." Zabel added, "She's very committed to helping him and helping his family and the situation that Daryl and Carol find in this town. And so, over time, the intimacy grows and there's an openness."

As the two get to know each other, Zabel notes that "there's a real warmth between them and there's an understanding between them because of where he's coming from in his life and where she's been in her life." Leaving the door open to "the possibility of romance" between Carol and Antonio, the showrunner teased that the two could be heading into some pretty unfamiliar emotional territory. "Both of them have been closed-off people for a while, but as they get to know each other and the story progresses, with Carol being in sort of a more advanced stage because of what happened after the end of season 2, the intimacy grows. There is an interest in seeing what happens between them," Zabel explained.

Here's a look at what McBride had to share about her experience filming in Spain, followed by some previous previews for the upcoming third season:

The third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!