The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Set; "The Ones Who Live" Teaser

Along with a new teaser & Super Bowl news for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, it looks like "Daryl Dixon" Season 3 is happening, too.

Article Summary 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' confirmed for Season 3 by Scott M. Gimple.

New teaser released for 'The Ones Who Live,' airing February 25 on AMC/AMC+.

Super Bowl LVIII halftime to feature special behind-the-scenes of the spinoff.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira discuss their return in a new featurette.

The last time we checked in with TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, he was sharing how his plan was to eventually have Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring "Daryl Dixon," Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring "Dead City," and Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring "The Ones Who Live" converge into one epic crossover reunion event. But that wasn't all that Gimple had to share on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Ones Who Live." Speaking with Temple of Geek, Gimple discussed (beginning around the 1:30 mark) that a second season of "Dead City" was on the way (which we knew) – and a third season of "Daryl Dixon" (which we're pretty sure we didn't know). Granted, starting working on a season that hasn't received a green light yet isn't uncommon – but considering the success that the spinoff has had so far (and there's no reason to thank that will change with "The Ones Who Live"), Gimple's words are a very good sign.

And here's a look at the latest teaser for "The Ones Who Live" – with a special look behind the scenes set for halftime of Sunday's NFL Super Bowl LVIII:

With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

