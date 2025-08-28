Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Showrunner, McBride on Carol's Love Life

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Melissa McBride and David Zabel on the possibility of romance for Carol and Eduardo Noriega's Antonio.

We are closing in on a single-digit countdown until the return of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for its third season. With that in mind, we have a look at what McBride and Showrunner David Zabel had to share about Eduardo Noriega's Antonio – a potential love interest for Carol. As we've seen from the trailer and teasers released, Daryl and Carol find themselves involved with a town that trades young women for protection. Antonio is Roberto's (Hugo Arbués) father, and Roberto is a young man who's head over heels for Justina (Candela Saitta). We have a feeling you know where this is going regarding how the conflict arises and how it draws Carol and Antonio together.

"Once they get to Spain, they encounter these people living in a village," McBride shared. "As Carol heals up, they have a thing in common. We'll see what these common denominators are between these two. They also have a path that's very similar, although I think they're teaching each other things. They're learning from one another." Zabel added, "She's very committed to helping him and helping his family and the situation that Daryl and Carol find in this town. And so, over time, the intimacy grows and there's an openness."

As the two get to know each other, Zabel notes that "there's a real warmth between them and there's an understanding between them because of where he's coming from in his life and where she's been in her life." Leaving the door open to "the possibility of romance" between Carol and Antonio, the showrunner teased that the two could be heading into some pretty unfamiliar emotional territory. "Both of them have been closed-off people for a while, but as they get to know each other and the story progresses, with Carol being in sort of a more advanced stage because of what happened after the end of season 2, the intimacy grows. There is an interest in seeing what happens between them," Zabel explained.

The upcoming third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse. Here's a look back at some previously released teasers and intel on the spinoff series' return:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Train Scene Will "Blow People Away"

Executive Producer Steve Squillante (who also served as Netflix's VP of physical production for local language originals between 2018-20) offered some insights into the production and what filming in Spain brings to the spinoff series with Variety – including a tease about a train sequence that will "blow people away."

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Isn't an American Show Filming In a New Locale: Much like what we saw when filming was going down in France, "95%-plus" of Season 3 was filmed in Spain with a production team that was "90%-plus" Spanish. "This is not an American show that's just relocated to France and then to Spain to shoot another version of an American show. This is an American show that's come into the continent and has not only just embraced but also completely wrapped its arms around the history of the people inside the countries and regions that we're shooting," Squillante explained.

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3 Has a Train Sequence That Will "Blow People Away": Squillante noted a number of the key locations that the spinoff series was able to film at or will be filming at (like Barcelona, Seville, and Granada) – including some "incredible stuff" while visiting Aragón and filming in the ruins of Belchite, a town devastated during the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War. But this was the part that caught our eye: apparently, there is a train sequence that was filmed in Aragón that required "a secure fallow train line" that Squillante teased would "blow people away."

What Makes Spain Perfect for "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3: "Spain has a really wonderful canvas that I don't believe viewers are quite as familiar with. We're taking advantage of our story and our ability to move the way we are to present a little bit more of the whole picture of Spain," shared Squillante. "Even though it's a post-apocalyptic world, you see pieces of culture and history, and people don't realize or the actual impressive cultural and environmental diversity in a country the size of Spain. Spain presents very interesting parallels to California. But a three-hour train ride from Madrid and you're in Galicia, which is almost like New England."

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies) are set for Season 3 in recurring roles. In addition, Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) has joined the cast of the spinoff series.

