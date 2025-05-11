Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Our S02E02: "Another S**t Lesson" Preview

Check out our updated preview of tonight's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2 Episode 2: "Another S**t Lesson."

On the plus side? It appears Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are going to be reunited sooner rather than later. On the bad side? It's definitely not in the way either of them wanted or expected. As we saw last week, Maggie and Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) – who is no fan of Maggie right now – are now "soldiers" for New Babylon, with the latest attempt at a dictatorship eyeing Manhattan as a place they need to control. Anyone think Negan's gonna have something to say about that? Based on what we've seen so far, it looks like another demonstration of "power" might be needed. Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and two sneak peeks for AMC Networks' The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E02: "Another Shit Lesson":

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 2: ""Another Shit Lesson"" Maggie (Lauren Cohan) begins a treacherous journey back to the island; Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reluctantly joins the fight. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Zoe Vitale.

Along with one-on-one interviews with the cast and creative team, the following look behind the scenes takes viewers onto the set for a better taste of just how deadly and intense Season 2 is going to be. Personally, our favorite parts were the looks we got at Cohan directing one of the episodes this season and being able to get some insights from other members of the cast – and Morgan being Morgan, of course:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

