The Walking Dead: Dead City S01 Finale: Maggie & The Magic of Macy's

With the season finale hitting AMC screens on Sunday, here's a look at a sneak preview for the season finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Okay, so the good news? After all of the rumblings, we learned today that AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City will be back for a second season. Of course, who will still be alive or in any condition to head into Season 2 will depend on the season finale, S01E06 "Doma Smo" (Croatian: "We are home"). After that end-of-episode reveal that showed us the truth behind what went down between Maggie (Cohan) and The Croat (Zeljko Ivanek), we can't help but wonder if Negan (Morgan) wouldn't be better off with the big bads after all. But in the following sneak preview, we get a glimpse at a moment of grace between Maggie & Negan as Maggie shares the dream she had about New York City as a child…

Here's a sneak preview of S01E06 "Doma Smo," followed by a look at the previously-released previews for the season finale:

Season 1 Episode 6: "Doma Smo"

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 6 "Doma Smo": Tensions between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) come to a head; Ginny's (Mahina Napoleon) search continues; questions arise around Armstrong's (Gaius Charles) path forward. Now, here's a look at the official season finale trailer, followed by the preview images released earlier this week for this weekend's wrap-up, directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Eli Jorne:

Will Negan and Maggie finally take down the Croat? Don't miss the epic season finale of #DeadCity Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/9Y4mfow7Fs — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, airing Sunday nights on AMC (and on AMC+ over that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

