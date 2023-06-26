Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, dead city, episode 3, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E03 Images: Things Are Getting Weird

Here are the preview images for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E03 "People Are a Resource."

Two episodes into AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, and we're getting that uneasy feeling that comes when sides start getting drawn and opposing forces begin inching closer to each other for what we know will be one helluva' smackdown. But with "People Are a Resource" (directed by Kevin Dowling and written by Keith Staskiewicz) hitting this weekend, Maggie & Negan begin forming an attack plan that's going to dig up a whole lot of darkness. With The Croat (Željko Ivanek) holding him captive, it doesn't look like things are going any better for Armstrong (Gaius Charles) – as Ginny's journey begins. Here's a look at the preview images for the next chapter:

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

Maggie and Negan are a killer team. New episodes of #DeadCity every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/xLONLXmBnj — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, returning on June 25th to AMC (and on AMC+ that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!