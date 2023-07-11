Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: dead city, episode 5, jeffrey dean morgan, Lauren Cohan, Maggie Rhee, negan, preview, Season 1, The Walking Dead, TWD

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E05 Images: Truths & Motives Revealed

Here are episode images for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E05 "Stories We Tell Ourselves."

With only two episodes to go on what we're hoping will be the first season of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we've got a look at the penultimate episode via new preview images for S01E05 "Stories We Tell Ourselves." Heading into the second-to-last chapter, Negan learns that no good deed goes unpunished now that he's "under arrest" by a badly wounded Armstrong (Gaius Charles). Meanwhile, The Croat (Željko Ivanek) is on the move – and still reeling from the thought that Negan may have actually changed. And then we have Maggie, Ginny (Mahina Napoleon), and the others making their way underground to track the big bad, rescue Herschel (Logan Kim), and then end The Croat's threat for good. But as all sides get ready to converge one more time, the overview for the episode alludes to truths being "unearthed" and "motives" revealed – while the images below also introduce to who appears to be the true big bad pulling the strings.

Season 1 Episode 5: "Stories We Tell Ourselves"

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 5 "Stories We Tell Ourselves": Truths are unearthed, and motives are revealed as Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the others travel further into the city's depths. Now, here's a look at the episode images for this weekend's chapter, directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Brenna Kouf:

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

