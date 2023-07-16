Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, dead city, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E05 Scene: Negan & Armstrong – Allies?

Hitting screens tonight, here's a look at a sneak preview for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E05: "Stories We Tell Ourselves."

With only hours to go until S01E05: "Stories We Tell Ourselves," there are a number of storylines in play that are looking to converge heading into the season finale of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City. One of those has to do with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who saved a badly wounded Armstrong (Gaius Charles) – only to be arrested immediately after. But in the slip you're about to see, it looks like there might be a little thawing between the two taking place…

Here's a look at a sneak preview of S01E05: "Stories We Tell Ourselves," followed by a look back at the previously-released episode trailer and images:

Season 1 Episode 5: "Stories We Tell Ourselves"

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 5 "Stories We Tell Ourselves": Truths are unearthed, and motives are revealed as Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the others travel further into the city's depths. Now, here's a look at the episode trailer and preview images for this weekend's chapter, directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Brenna Kouf:

You can run, but you can't hide! Don't miss a new episode of #DeadCity this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/HvvhOoVpvS — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

Maggie and Negan are a killer team. New episodes of #DeadCity every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/xLONLXmBnj — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, airing Sunday nights on AMC (and on AMC+ over that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

