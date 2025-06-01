Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Ep. 6 Images Get Early Release

Check out the image gallery for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, S02E06: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days."

Since AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E05: "The Bird Always Knows" just ended, we're going to avoid any spoilers (other than to say we were right)! While we won't touch on details until tomorrow, there are some spoilers in the image gallery for S02E06: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days" that was released much sooner than we expected. Let's just say that it's interesting because of who's included, who's not included, and who ended up running into one another before tonight's episode wrapped. We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before you check out the official overview and image gallery:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E06: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 6: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) considers making an alliance, as the outcome of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) actions comes to a head. Directed by Lauren Cohan and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the image gallery that was released early for next weekend's chapter:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!