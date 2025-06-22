Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Finale Preview; Cohan on S03

Along with our updated preview for tonight's Season 2 finale of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Lauren Cohan offers insight into Season 3.

With only hours to go until the Season 2 finale of AMC Networks' Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City hits AMC screens, we've got an updated preview for S02E08: "If History Were a Conflagration" that includes a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek. But before we get to that, Cohan addressed the evolving dynamic between Maggie and Negan and what that could mean for the third season.

"I'm probably not allowed to talk about this actually, but I think that the baseline with Maggie and Negan is ultimately what makes us who we are and how capable are we of change — and is it really up to me to decide someone's fate?" Cohan shared with PEOPLE, noting that the series will be doing "something very, very new" with the two during a third go-around. "I'm probably not allowed to talk about this actually, but I think that the baseline with Maggie and Negan is ultimately what makes us who we are and how capable are we of change — and is it really up to me to decide someone's fate?" she added. "Is it really up to me to take a life, and what does that say about your belief in change and your belief in the future?"

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E08: "If History Were a Conflagration" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 8: "If History Were a Conflagration" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes a painful choice, while Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) puts on a show. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the trailer and image gallery released for the season finale:

It's time to finish the job. 🧟 The season finale of #DeadCity drops this SUNDAY on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/kBgGqEGtF4 — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

