The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Gets The Paley Museum Spotlight

Here's a look at The Paley Museum's event for AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

AMC and AMC+'s Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City has been making a name for itself all across NYC this week – from Cohan and Morgan throwing out a first pitch at a Mets game to a special ceremony at the Empire State Building. That also included doing a lot of press to ensure that everyone knows that the second season gets underway this weekend. That included an evening at the Paley Museum for Walking and Talking: An Evening with The Walking Dead: Dead City in New York City, which included a special preview of S02E01: "Power Equals Power" and a discussion with Cohan, Morgan, Scott M. Gimple, executive producer and chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe; Gaius Charles (Perlie Armstrong); Kim Coates (Bruegel); and Dascha Polanco ("Col. Lucia Narvaez") that Josh Wigler moderated.

Some of the highlights from the evening include Charles getting a good laugh from the audience when he recalled learning from Cohan, "We don't say zombies here, we say Walkers." For her part, Cohan praised the upcoming season and how its intertwined themes are "so beautifully cobwebbed." Coates got a great reaction from the audience when he teased that his eyes did all of the talking in the opening episode. In addition, Polanco noted that the TWD universe was a whole lot scarier than the prison system in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black. Behind the camera, Cohan had a chance to discuss how her directorial debut this season was an amazing and challenging experience (with Morgan offering Cohan huge praise for her efforts). Here's a look at some video from the event, followed by the image gallery that was released:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E01: "Power Equals Power" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 1: "Power Equals Power" – In the war for control of Manhattan, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) find themselves trapped on opposite sides. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Eli Jorné.

Along with one-on-one interviews with the cast and creative team, the following look behind the scenes takes viewers onto the set for a better taste of just how deadly and intense Season 2 is going to be. Personally, our favorite parts were the looks we got at Cohan directing one of the episodes this season and being able to get some insights from other members of the cast – and Morgan being Morgan, of course. Here's the latest look at the return of "The Walking Dead" Universe series, followed by what else we know about the May 4th-premiering The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2:

Here's a look at the opening moments of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, followed by what some very familiar faces had to share about the season during IGN Fan Fest:

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

