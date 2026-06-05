Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

Things Get Spooky with LEGO's New Pokémon Gengar & Cubone Set

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

Article Summary LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Gengar & Cubone Spooky Showdown brings haunted battles and treasure-hunting action in 782 pieces.

Gengar and Cubone are brick-built with small articulation, plus obstacles, targets, and interactive training challenges.

Four exclusive Smart Tags unlock sounds, lights, attacks, and motion-based play when paired with LEGO Smart Bricks.

LEGO Gengar & Cubone Spooky Showdown is up for pre-order at $89.99 now and launches August 1, 2026.

LEGO is bringing a haunted twist to its new Pokémon collection with the reveal of Cubone & Gengar Spooky Showdown. This 782-piece set features two iconic Pokémon battling over hidden treasure in a spooky brick-built environment. Trainers will find targets, obstacles, and treasure-hunting challenges throughout this set, enhanced by LEGO Smart Brick. This new Cubone and Gengar set will include four exclusive Smart Tags that bring them to life when they interact with LEGO's Smart Brick system.

Smart Bricks are sold separately, although they are included with select sets such as Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle and Pikachu's Training House. Both Pokémon are nicely crafted in brick format and will each have some form of small articulation, with moving arms and tongues. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Cubone & Gengar Spooky Showdown is available for pre-order now for $89.99 and launches on August 1, 2026. Be on the lookout for more sets coming soon featuring Mew, Mewtwo, Charmander, and Bulbasaur.

LEGO Pokémon: Cubone and Gengar's Spooky Showdown

"Unleash Pokémon action with SMART Play™: Cubone and Gengar's Spooky Showdown (72166), a LEGO® toy building set featuring cool ways to train, battle and play with the popular Pokémon. Hit the plate on the tree to begin training. Put a figure on the battle platform, hit both targets with the Ultra Ball and watch the guarding Pokémon fall while a treasure chest appears below."

"SMART Bricks found in All-In-One Sets (sold separately) bring Pokémon Trainer adventures to life with interactive play possibilities, enabling Pokémon and other SMART Tag enabled pieces to interact with responsive sounds, lights and more as kids move the Pokémon around. Use motion to trigger beats, attacks and power-ups from a SMART Brick during a challenge mode, and a 'king of the hill' tag to celebrate success, penalize wobbling and react when the Pokémon falls."

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