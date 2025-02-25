Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Set for May; First Scene Released

Check out the opening to AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, premiering on May 4th.

How does May 4th sound for the second season return of AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City? That's exactly what was announced earlier today, as you can see from the key art below. But that wasn't all we were treated to because we also have a look at the first scene from Season 2 – as we get to see what exactly goes into getting NYC all lit up again. In addition, Cohan, Morgan, and EP/TWD CCO Scott Gimple took part in a virtual conversation during IGN Fan Fest about what's ahead for Maggie, Negan, and more – including some of the new faces we will be meeting when May rolls around.

Here's a look at what's ahead with AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, followed by what some very familiar faces had to share about the season during IGN Fan Fest:

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

