The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Trailer Set to Drop This Thursday

The official Season 2 trailer for AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City will drop on Thursday.

When AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returns for its second season on May 4th, Negan and Maggie will have spent some time apart to build back their respective lives – neither of them ending up where they wanted to be. In fact, their respective fates are worse than before. But their paths will cross again in Manhattan… will they learn from past mistakes and realize that working together could be the only way for each of them to get what they want? We're going to be getting some big clues to that answer on Thursday, with a new mini teaser confirming that the official Season 2 trailer will drop on March 20th.

Here's a look at the teaser that was released this afternoon confirming the Season 2 trailer for Thursday:

Are you ready to see what Negan and Maggie are up to next? #DeadCity Season 2 TRAILER TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/JpQv7Vln4b — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the opening moments of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, followed by what some very familiar faces had to share about the season during IGN Fan Fest:

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

