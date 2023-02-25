The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Previews "A Whole New World" With The Walking Dead: Dead City set to hit screens this June, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, and more preview the spinoff series.

While it might be a pretty long stretch that we find ourselves in without any new "The Walking Dead" universe content, things will start picking up in a big way in about three months. That's when AMC's Fear the Walking Dead kicks off its 12-episode eighth & final season, broken into two 6-episode parts (with Part I on Sunday, May 14 on AMC & AMC+, and Part II later this year). Following that, we have the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City arriving in June, with the Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon expected by the end of the year. And who can forget the Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring Rick Grimes/Michonne spinoff ("The Walking Dead: Summit"?), which recently kicked off production and is expected sometime in 2024? But since we still have a bit of a wait, we appreciate Morgan taking a few minutes to share a behind-the-scenes look at "Dead City," where he, Cohan, Gaius Charles, and Zeljko Ivanek share some thoughts on what viewers can expect.

A Look at AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City

Here's a look at the newest teaser from earlier today, followed by a look back at what we know about AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Dead City so far:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, and Mahina Napoleon with TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, Cohan, Morgan, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Now, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser as well as a look behind the scenes at the spinoff's production: