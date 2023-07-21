Posted in: AMC, san diego comic con, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, dead city, sdcc, sdcc 2023, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City Will Return for Season 2: SDCC Panel

It was confirmed during SDCC that AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City will be back for a Season 2.

With "The Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party" taking place at San Diego Comic-Con this year, AMC Networks promised some serious updates & previews for a whole bunch of shows – including the final run of Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne. Even with the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring spinoff wrapping up its season run this weekend, that didn't mean there wouldn't be anything important for us to pass along. And the good news is that the spinoff series will be back for a second season – with a teaser thanking the TWD universe for all of its support.

And here's a look at the teaser confirming the good news:

Season 1 Episode 6: "Doma Smo"

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 6 "Doma Smo": Tensions between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) come to a head; Ginny's (Mahina Napoleon) search continues; questions arise around Armstrong's (Gaius Charles) path forward. Now, here's a look at the official season finale trailer, followed by the preview images released earlier this week for this weekend's wrap-up, directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Eli Jorne:

Will Negan and Maggie finally take down the Croat? Don't miss the epic season finale of #DeadCity Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/9Y4mfow7Fs — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, airing Sunday nights on AMC (and on AMC+ over that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

