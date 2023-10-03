Posted in: AMC, Shudder, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: Daryl Dixon, orphan black, the ones who lived, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire & More AMC NYCC Plans

AMC has big NYCC 2023 plans for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon & The Ones Who Live, Interview with the Vampire S02 & Orphan Black: Echoes.

Well, it looks like AMC & AMC+ plan on having a big presence at this year's New York Comic Con (NYCC). On Thursday, October 12th (4:15 pm – 6:15 pm; Empire Stage), NYCC attendees will get an early screening of the season finale of the Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – three days before it hits the network and streamer. In addition, TWD Universe CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, and Executive Producer Greg Nicotero will take part in a Q & A moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Dalton Ross. Now, that alone would be enough to make the session more than worth your time – but that's definitely not all. Before the screening of the season finale gets underway, attendees will also be treated to fresh looks & teasers for the Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived, the Sam Reid & Jacob Anderson-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2, and the Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon E05: "Deux Amours" Preview

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E05: "Deux Amours" (written by Jason Richman & David Zabel), Daryl (Norman Reedus) faces old demons, recalling the circumstances that landed him in France; Isabelle's (Clémence Poésy) sacrifice forces her to consider drastic measures; Genet (Anne Charrier) commences a celebration for the people of Paris. Now, here's a look at the preview images released on Monday:

