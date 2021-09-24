The Walking Dead: JDM Has An "Adora-ble" Nickname for Lauren Cohan

This Sunday, The Walking Dead Season 11 returns to AMC with its next chapter, the Greg Nicotero-directed and Kevin Deiboldt-written "On the Inside." By now, you know that there's going to be a ton of storyline ground covered when it does. Connie (Lauren Ridloff) & Virgil (Kevin Carroll) make their return while Daryl (Norman Reedus) has his loyalty to the Reapers tested- all while Alexandria struggles to hold on. And there's the growing tension between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) & Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), made worse by the fact that they need each other alive if everyone wants to survive. So with that in mind, Cohan discusses Maggie's growing emotional intensity, her dynamic with Negan, and more in the following clip. But best of all? We learn Morgan's "Adora"-ble behind-the-scenes nickname for Cohan.

Here's a look at Cohan offering up the big nickname reveal, with AMC's The Walking Dead returning Sunday night:

Now here's a look at the official promo for "On the Inside," followed by the episode overview and a sneak preview for this weekend's episode, as Connie realizes that she and Virgil aren't nearly as alone as they thought they were… or is it Connie's exhaustion playing tricks on her?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 "On the Inside": Escaping from walkers, Connie and Virgil hide in a house occupied by mysterious creatures; Pope tests Daryl's loyalty to the Reapers with a conflicting mission; Kelly leaves Alexandria in search of Connie. Directed by Greg Nicotero and written by Kevin Deiboldt.

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

