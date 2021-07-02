The Walking Dead: Kirk A. Etienne's Governor Artwork Honors Season 3

Along with a new teaser for the 11th and final season return of The Walking Dead, AMC also offered the next installment in its series of artistic look-backs at the meaningful moments from the previous seasons of the long-running hit series. This time around, artist Kirk A. Etienne tackles the third season- and in particular, on that season's brutal big bad, The Governor (played by David Morrissey). "The scene of severed heads behind The Governor resonated with me as it was a testament to how far a person would go in response to this human tragedy," Etienne explained to AMC. "The Governor is shown to have no remorse with the non-affected humans — another stark image of how low humanity will fall when faced with a crisis of epic proportions." For Etienne, the ongoing human vs. human conflicts is one of the aspects of the show that keeps him tuned in. "I'm torn about how the survivors will prey on each other as much as the walking dead will," he says. "I'm constantly hoping that they won't turn on each other, but at some point, it looks like most often they do – all in an effort to survive." Here's a look at Etienne's artwork (and available to purchase here):

Now here's a look back at the newest teaser released earlier this week, with a focus on Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Princess (Paola Lázaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Mercer (Michael James Shaw). But what's the most eyebrow-arching from it is the tagline and song ominously teasing that things are not as they seem and folks we thought we knew might just end up changing our minds with the decisions they make.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser: Have and Have Not (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zu-s0beyUds)

The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 1 "Acheron: Part I" (written by Angela Kang & Jim Barnes; directed by Kevin Dowling): Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn't enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don't, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location. The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 2 "Acheron: Part I" (written by Angela Kang & Jim Barnes; directed by Kevin Dowling): The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.

In addition, here's a look at the remaining six episode titles for "Part 1": 1103 – "Hunted"; 1104 – "Rendition"; 1105 – "Out of the Ashes"; 1106 – "On the Inside"; 1107 – "Promises Broken"; and (uh-oh) 1108 – "For Blood."

Now here's a look at the previously-released official Season 11 overview for the 11th and final season that gives Maggie's group an official name: the Wardens (uh-oh).

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

Starting July 15 on AMC+, a series of specials titled The Walking Dead: Origins will explore the journeys of the series' most celebrated characters. Over the course of four weeks, the spotlight will shine on Daryl, Carol, Maggie, and Negan, with each episode charting the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and is set to feature new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, along with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far. Each special will be accompanied by a "Best Of" collection featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character with a Season 11 preview accompanying each one. Produced by Embassy Row, The Walking Dead: Origins lineup and premiere dates are as follows: "Daryl's Story" premieres Thursday, July 15; "Maggie's Story" premieres Thursday, July 22; "Negan's Story" premieres Thursday, July 29; and "Carol's Story" premieres Thursday, August 5.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: (SPOILERS) Cast & Creators Wrapping Up S10 & (Final Season) S11 Teaser | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJdi_RHyvvM) That was a look back at the full "Questions" teaser previously released, making those scenes of an ominous interrogation room, ice cream and cake displays, posters of missing people on boards, a bench at a subway stop with a pointed message to God, and what a courtroom with a gavel on the table that were previously released a bit easier to understand- with a look at a Commonwealth red security uniform. And then there's that interrogation…

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.