The Walking Dead: Lesley-Ann Brandt's Researching Rick Grimes/Michonne The Walking Dead spinoff star Lesley Ann-Brandt is doing a deep dive into Rick Grimes and Michonne as research for the series.

Look, we don't want to say that we told you so, but… well… you know how the rest of that goes. Of course, we're talking about our last update on AMC's Danai Gurira (Michonne) & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead spinoff series (currently named/codenamed "Summit"), when we discussed how having Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on board (in the key recurring role of Pearl Thorne) would be a huge boost to the production's social media outreach to the fans. For example, Brandt shared a look at what appeared to be a production hat with an amazing drawing of Rick & Michonne (we want one). But this time around, Brandt isn't wasting time shutting down any potential naysayers out there, posting a look at how the actor's been "going all the way back" to the beginning of Rick & Michonne's relationship by screening their key episodes to be as in-the-know as possible on "Richonne" history.

Here's a look at Brandt's tweet sharing a screencap of the deep dive that's going on research-wise:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from earlier this month, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

The Walking Dead S11E24 & BTS Rick & Michonne Images & Video

In the first image gallery, we get a chance to see Rick and Michonne in action as their paths draw closer to one another. In the gallery following that, we get a chance to see Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Director, EP & Effects Icon Greg Nicotero, and others behind the scenes making Rick and Michonne's returns become a reality.

Now, here's a look back at the moment fans had been hoping for since the series finale was first announced:

In a newly-released featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: