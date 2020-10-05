The Walking Dead Looks Back on Season 10 While Looking to the Future

One episode with satisfying answers and lots of fuel to feed our dumpster fire of speculation. That's how we would describe the tenth season finale of AMC's The Walking Dead, "A Certain Doom." Now before we go any further, here's our mandatory "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" warning because we do drop some spoilers after the image jump. You have been warned…

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) returned, with a badass metal mask friend riding shotgun just in time to save Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). The Talking Heads come close to saving the day, but then it came down to Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teaming up to take down Beta (Ryan Hurst) for good while his horde does a little cliff-diving. Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) came face-to-gun with soldiers who have something in "common" with a certain comic book storyline- while Connie (Lauren Ridloff) turned up alive and saved by Virgil (Kevin Carroll).

As we said, there's a lot going on that raises a whole bunch of questions as we head into the series' final 30 episodes. Thankfully, the cast and creative team behind the tenth season are giving viewers a chance to see how this season prepared them for "The Whisperer War"- and what's to follow:

Speaking of Maggie's return, to say that the team was excited to have Cohan back would be a major understatement. "Lauren and I have always bonded, and Maggie is such a great character. And she's so lovely and so fun to work with. She just brings such energy and optimism and positivity to our set. So we'd been trying to work out, 'How and when can you come back?'," explained Angela Kang, showrunner and executive producer of The Walking Dead.

"And so we were all really thrilled to have her back with us. It just felt like we hadn't missed a beat. And she was just right back in and she did a wonderful job. We'd had her for a little bit before that because she came and shadowed a director that season, so it was just fun having her ease in, in a different way. And she was just hanging with us for a while and going to all the meetings with the director. And then she just stepped on set and it was like no time had passed at all. So it was really great."