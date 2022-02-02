The Walking Dead S11 Episode Overviews Tease Brutal Battles, Time Jump

With a new year comes a lot of movement all across the TWD universe. Just today, we learned who the first wave of actors and directors would be for the upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. And then not long after that, we were treated to a look at the titles, writers/directors, and overviews for the first two episodes of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2. Our two biggest takeaways from S11E09 "No Other Way" and S11E10 "New Haunts"? First, the endgame with the Reapers looks to be happening on a number of fronts. Second, we have a "weeks have passed" time jump between the first and second episodes of Part 2- and from the sounds of things, a lot can change in only a few weeks once the Commonwealth comes into play.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the overview for the season as well as for S11E09 "No Other Way" and S11E10 "New Haunts":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead – The Final Season Official Trailer | Returns Feb 20th (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ0uCiau-vI)

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 9 "No Other Way": Hellfire rains down on those at Meridian as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. At home in Alexandria, the violent rainstorm rages on as walkers continue to pour in, threatening everyone's safety, including Judith and Gracie. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Corey Reed. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Official Teaser: So We Could Survive | Returns Feb. 20 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOyMppjjd1w)