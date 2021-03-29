The Walking Dead S11 Teaser: The New World Shall Be Called to Order

Sunday night brought the penultimate episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 10C, and with "Diverged" came another teaser for the "New World Order" that's coming when the 11th and final season of the long-running series kick off this summer. Previously, we had a look at an ominous interrogation room, a camera focused on some ice cream cones (real or display?) along with creepy distortion, a look at a beautiful, rotating cake with what appears to be posters of missing people on a board in the distortions (comics folks, take note), and a bench at a subway stop with a message noting that God's got some explaining to do (and a subway track in a signal distortion). And considering the way each of them is filmed, it's clear that it's also spelling out something- will we get the bigger picture next week with the final mini-season episode "Here's Negan". But let's not get ahead of ourselves- here's what we're looking at for this week.

We have what appears to be a committee or council room (court room?) with a gavel on the table- again, so much meaning for those who know the comics like Michonne becoming a judge (even with the series offering its own direction):

A New World Order. The final season begins Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/KIY9XRRlyU — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 29, 2021

Here's What's Still Ahead for The Walking Dead Season 10C

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.