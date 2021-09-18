The Walking Dead S11E05 Preview: The Commonwealth Has 4 New Residents

With "Out of the Ashes," AMC's The Walking Dead shines a spotlight on three major storyline fronts. Princess (Paola Lázaro), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) begin their Commonwealth orientation and get to meet some very interesting folks that they (and the viewers) are going to get to know very well. From there, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) continue their journey into the heart of darkness as their mental chess match continues. And we definitely can't forget about Aaron (Ross Marquand), who must train the folks in Alexandria to fight when his worst fears become reality after squatters are found at Hilltop. But it's Princess (Paola Lázaro), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Yumiko's (Eleanor Matsuura) first day within the Commonwealth that's the focus of the following preview. But while Princess seems to like the "citizen assignment" she's been given (and the present she received in her envelope), Eugene reminds them all that they're not there to stay- even though someone wants to speak specifically to Yumiko.

Here's a look at a sneak preview for "Out of the Ashes," premiering this Sunday night on AMC:

The Commonwealth just got four new residents. Don't miss a new #TWD this Sunday or stream it early with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/zvpb3AOhcL — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 18, 2021

Now here's a look back at the episode promo, followed by a look at the episode overview and the Negan & Maggie-focused preview released earlier this week:

Can the walls of Alexandria hold? Find out on a new #TWD this Sunday or watch it early with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/5IMpvOBLQ1 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 17, 2021

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 "Out of the Ashes": Alexandrians encounter Hilltop squatters; Eugene's group undergoes orientation at the Commonwealth. Directed by Greg Nicotero and written by LaToya Morgan.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Negan Questions Maggie: Sneak Peek Ep. 1105 | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_q-da6dFuUk)

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oTBd0C8NfI)

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)