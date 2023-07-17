Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, fear the walking dead, sdcc, The Walking Dead, TWD

The Walking Dead SDCC Watch Party: Daryl Dixon, Rick/Michonne & More

AMC will run The Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party during SDCC, including previews of what's to come - including "Rick & Michonne."

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes currently underway, fans of the TWD universe were wondering what – if anything – would be in play for this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. Well, we learned earlier today that AMC Networks is setting up "The Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party" in Hall H on Friday, July 21, at 1:00 pm PT. And here's what's in play: a look back & a sneak preview of what's to come with Fear the Walking Dead; a sneak peek at The Walking Dead: Dead City season finale; the debut of the official trailer & a sneak peek of the first half of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E01 (premiering September 10). But did you think that Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira's spinoff wouldn't get some love? Yup, we're also going to get a teaser for the 2024-debuting series, The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne.

Andere's a look back at the update from the fine folks over at Parks and Cons, who were kind enough to grab those quick looks and get them out to the TWD universe (and make sure to follow their YouTube channel):

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

