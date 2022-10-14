The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 19: Eugene/Max; Pamela's Final Words

Well, it's safe to say that the Commonwealth went to hell last week. Lance (Josh Hamilton) unleashed his backup plan at the same time Max (Margot Bingham) decided to expose the truth behind Pamela's (Laila Robins) reign by broadcasting Sebastian's (Teo Rapp-Olsson) damaging truth. Now, Sebastian's dead, and the people of the Commonwealth are out for blood. Meanwhile, Pamela plans on dealing with Lance personally… and more. She wants a scapegoat among our heroes as a sacrifice… and it looks like she has Eugene (Josh McDermitt) in her sights. Meanwhile, Aaron (Ross Marquand) starts having that conversation, the one about walkers who can climb and open doors. The kind that he, Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and the others are about to experience firsthand. But in the following previews for AMC's The Walking Dead S11E19 "Variant," we're picking up the action where the last episode left off, as Eugene and Max get separated amid the chaos. but as much as Daryl (Norman Reedus) would love to help him, he knows that the top priority is to get Eugene off the streets and out of the Commonwealth's clutches. Following that, we get a better sense of the Pamela Milton that our heroes will be dealing with as we listen to her final words to Sebastian as he lies on a morgue table.

Here's a look at what's to come this weekend, and stick around for extras following, including a kick-to-the-feels look back at the franchise as a reminder of why it has meant so much to so many over the years:

Now here's an impactful look back at the road that's been traveled for nearly 11 seasons, as well as a reminder of what our heroes are still fighting for as AMC's The Walking Dead wraps up its final episodes:

Now here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer & overview for AMC's The Walking Dead (with S11E19 "Variant" currently streaming on AMC+ and airing on AMC this Sunday night):

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge.

Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either. What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well.

As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…