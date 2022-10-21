The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 20: Carol Lays Out Lance's Options

In AMC's The Walking Dead S11E20 "What's Been Lost," Pamela (Laila Robins) has had our heroes scooped up in a black ops "black hood" operation that's "disappeared" them from the Commonwealth. But they made two mistakes. First, not splitting them up into different locations. The second and potentially deadly reason? They left Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) alive and on the run. So not only do they have to free their friends, but they also have to turn their attention toward the Commonwealth and answer an important question. Is it worth saving… or are its foundations too rotten to survive?

In the following scene, Daryl & Carol kick into "team-up mode," bringing Lance along as their "guide" (and human shield, we're sure), while reminding him of the only thing keeping him alive.

And in the following clip that was released on Thursday, Carol didn't have plans to leave the Commonwealth empty-handed, not when there was the still-very-useful Lance to bring along as collateral:

Pamela is also looking to have Eugene (Josh McDermitt) pay the price for Sebastian's (Teo Rapp-Olsson) death with his own life, as her sense of "justice"… and to send a message to the Commonwealth. From what we've seen so far, it looks like Pamela's going to have Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) prosecute Eugene on behalf of the Commonwealth. At least, Yumiko will if she wants to protect her brother, Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale). Here's a look back at the preview images & behind-the-scene looks from S11E20 "What's Been Lost," released earlier this week:

The Walking Dead: A Look Back & A Look Ahead

For an impactful look back at the road that's been traveled for nearly 11 seasons, as well as a reminder of what our heroes are still fighting for, here's a look back at "The Journey… So Far":

And here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer (with S11E20 "What's Been Lost" currently streaming on AMC+ and airing on AMC this Sunday night):