The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 21 Flashback Focuses on Rick & Maggie

With only hours to go until The Walking Dead S11E21 "Outpost 22" hits AMC screens, things are looking a bit rough for our heroes right now. Pamela (Laila Robins) has made sure that they "disappeared" from the Commonwealth; sent to off-site locations to serve as prison labor. Thankfully, it seems that some of them get a chance to escape and join up with Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus). But while that offers a brief glimmer of hope, there's still the matter of getting their people back before it's too late. And that's exactly the type of dire situation that the opening to this week's episode is reflecting on, as you're about to see.

In the following opening to S11E21 "Outpost 22" (directed by Tawnia McKiernan and written by Jim Barnes), we're treated to a montage of past moments when our heroes were challenged and had their back to the wall. Of special note? We get a whole lot of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in this sequence. Mere symbolism… or more? Hmmm. Following that, we look back at a previously-released preview that finds Maggie sharing the hurt and guilt she's feeling over being separated from Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) and not being able to do more to protect him and the others. And if there's anyone who understands those feelings… it's Carol.

The Walking Dead: A Look Back & A Look Ahead

For an impactful look back at the road that's been traveled for nearly 11 seasons, as well as a reminder of what our heroes are still fighting for, here's a look back at "The Journey… So Far":

And here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer (with S11E21 "Outpost 22" currently streaming on AMC+ and airing on AMC this Sunday night):