The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser: Not Going Out Without a Fight

So it looks like AMC's The Walking Dead is in the giving mood this week, well before Thursday's designated weekly Season 11 reveal. Yesterday, TWD fans were asked who they would want by their side as we were presented with new looks at Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Princess (Paola Lázaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory), and others. Today, the boys get their chance to shine with a new teaser focusing on Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and others as well as some new visuals of what to expect (get good with your pause button).

Here's the newest teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11- where our heroes aren't going out without a fight:

Now here's a look at today's teaser in a larger format:

Now here's a look at the Season 11 episode titles that were released last week (along with E01 & E02 overviews):

The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 1 "Acheron: Part I" (written by Angela Kang & Jim Barnes; directed by Kevin Dowling): Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn't enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don't, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location. The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 2 "Acheron: Part I" (written by Angela Kang & Jim Barnes; directed by Kevin Dowling): The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.

In addition, here's a look at the remaining six episode titles for "Part 1": 1103 – "Hunted"; 1104 – "Rendition"; 1105 – "Out of the Ashes"; 1106 – "On the Inside"; 1107 – "Promises Broken"; and (uh-oh) 1108 – "For Blood."

Now here's a look at the previously-released Season 11 images showcasing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess (Paola Lázaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory), and others- along with the official overview for the 11th and final season that gives Maggie's group an official name: the Wardens (uh-oh).

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

Last Friday, AMC released three new preview images for the series' August return. In the first two, Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rosita (Christian Serratos), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) find themselves in what appears to be a military hanger of some type, fighting off some walkers. Could this be tied to Daryl (Norman Reedus) finding a few too many military folks wandering around in the woods? In the third image, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is going brutal on a walker with a crowbar (with Maggie being back, we're guessing baseball bats aren't at the top of the weapon list anymore?). Here's a look at the preview images:

Starting July 15 on AMC+, a series of specials titled The Walking Dead: Origins will explore the journeys of the series' most celebrated characters. Over the course of four weeks, the spotlight will shine on Daryl, Carol, Maggie, and Negan, with each episode charting the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and is set to feature new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, along with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far. Each special will be accompanied by a "Best Of" collection featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character with a Season 11 preview accompanying each one. Produced by Embassy Row, The Walking Dead: Origins lineup and premiere dates are as follows: "Daryl's Story" premieres Thursday, July 15; "Maggie's Story" premieres Thursday, July 22; "Negan's Story" premieres Thursday, July 29; and "Carol's Story" premieres Thursday, August 5.

Here's a look at some highlights from showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang's interview with EW:

When Season 11 Starts, The Focus Will Be On a Number of Storylines- Including Connie: "We'll be dealing with the new group that our foursome of Eugene, Ezekiel, Princess, and Yumiko ran across and that starts to open up their world in bigger and unexpected ways," Kang revealed "Then, of course, we've got to see that Connie is still alive at the end of episode 16, so we still got that thread out there to deal with. We've got some great stories at Alexandria, as they're dealing with the aftermath of this Whisperer war and things start to amp up even further. Then it all keeps rolling from there." Viewers Will Be Seeing Daryl in a New Light: "We've got some really intriguing stuff for Daryl. We'll be putting him in a very different context than he's been in before," Kang said- but will that include Leah (Lynn Collins). Our prediction? Daryl (Norman Reedus) meets back up with Lynn- with a little one in her arms. Oh Yes, Maggie and Negan Will Be Addressed: "There's a big, important story that has to do with Maggie and Negan, and I think it should be fascinating. Those two are really, really great across from each other," Kang teased. But after the events of "Here's Negan," this isn't the same Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) that Maggie (Lauen Cohan) remembers. "He got to the point where he remembered that she wanted him to fight, and she understood the importance of being with other people. That's one of the things that she says to him: 'We can't make it on our own. It's never going to happen.'" Kang explained. "And Negan, he's really thinking about the legacy of his wife and what she hoped for the two of them and what she hoped for him and has decided, 'You know what? I've earned my place here and I'm going to prove that I have a place here. And if that means I've got to face Maggie, even though that's something that is uncomfortable for me to face, and I don't want to, and it scares me in some ways, that's what I have to do.'" Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: (SPOILERS) Cast & Creators Wrapping Up S10 & (Final Season) S11 Teaser | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJdi_RHyvvM) That was a look back at the full "Questions" teaser previously released, making those scenes of an ominous interrogation room, ice cream and cake displays, posters of missing people on boards, a bench at a subway stop with a pointed message to God, and what a courtroom with a gavel on the table a bit easier to understand- with a look at a Commonwealth red security uniform. And then there's the interrogation… Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: (SPOILERS) Cast & Creators Wrapping Up S10 & (Final Season) S11 Teaser | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJdi_RHyvvM)

