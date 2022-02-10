The Walking Dead Season 11B Images: Ezekiel & Carol Reunited & More

After having the crap kicked out of our feels earlier by Norman Reedus (you can check out what we're talking about here), AMC has us back to doing our jobs with a new set of preview images for Part 2 of the 11th & final season of AMC's The Walking Dead. And for us, the biggest takeaways are seeing Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Carol (Melissa McBride) reunited, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) looking in a much safer surrounding, and what appears to be Daryl (Reedus) spending some "quality" time with Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 (set to premiere on February 20), followed by a look at the overview for the season as well as for S11E09 "No Other Way" and S11E10 "New Haunts":

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 9 "No Other Way": Hellfire rains down on those at Meridian as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. At home in Alexandria, the violent rainstorm rages on as walkers continue to pour in, threatening everyone's safety, including Judith and Gracie. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Corey Reed. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.