The Walking Dead: Talking Dead Post Shows TWD Still Has Caryl Problem

Let's just clear the air for a minute. We love The Walking Dead– every square inch of the walker-filled world (including spinoffs) holds a special place in our hearts. Following that along, we're also huge fans of Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus)- particularly how the characters have evolved over the seasons while still maintaining this sibling-like bond of love even during the tough times. Notice we used "sibling" there? That's because we just don't see the pair as a romantic couple in any way, shape, or form- it just doesn't work for us plus it's such an obvious route to go (as opposed to having them be great friends, which is ten tons rarer on television). To be honest? We're actually big fans of Lauren Ridloff's Connie- but you know what? I trust the show's creators enough to craft these characters in a way that works for the overall series, so if that means "Caryl" happens? I'm going to be okay with it because Angela Kang and the rest of the creative team aren't here to make sure we're happy all of the time. Have they killed characters we've liked? Sure- and they've made some decisions along the way that we still arch our brows over. But way more often than not, they make the good call and have definitely earned our trust.

Well, if we needed a reminder that not everyone necessarily feels like we do we got that not long ago when a certain percentage of the TWD fandom decided that the future of the entire franchise rested in "Caryl" happening and they weren't going to take anything less. So when rumors about Daryl's love life and his reaction towards Carol during the extra episodes began circulating, some feel the need to take to social media to tag (and attack) Kang, TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple, the actors, writers, etc. for essentially not bending toward their collective creative will. Well, it appears that was happening again on Wednesday when the Talking Dead Twitter account tweeted the following message, "Looks like Carol and Daryl's relationship is strained. What's next for them? Share your thoughts using #TalkingDead! And tune in to #TWD Extended Season 10 Preview Special Sunday on AMC for teases from Angela Kang, Seth Gilliam, Paola Lázaro and #TWDU Twitch host Clarke Wolfe!"

Looks like Carol and Daryl's relationship is strained. What's next for them? Share your thoughts using #TalkingDead! And tune in to #TWD Extended Season 10 Preview Special Sunday on AMC for teases from Angela Kang, Seth Gilliam, Paola Lázaro and #TWDU Twitch host Clarke Wolfe! pic.twitter.com/gzoPODzXbk — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) February 17, 2021

You can just imagine, right? It didn't take long before the comments and tagging started flying- so much so that the main, Skybound-run TWD Twitter account responded 45 minutes after the post went live with this: "rip the comments." I absolutely respect viewers investing in characters- the way Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes left is still a punch to the feels. But folks need to take a step back, take a deep breath, and appreciate the entire experience instead of just focusing on an area or two that doesn't make you personally happy. But if you can't? Attacking the folks who not only keep the franchise going but who also found a way to inject it with a new fire and passion isn't the way to go. Instead, consider a little self-reflection and perspective.

rip the comments — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 17, 2021

Here's Your Look at The Walking Dead Season 10C

Some of the new faces joining the cast of The Walking Dead include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays, Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Lucille, Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai), and C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders, The Hitcher) reprising his role as a Season 9 Hilltop resident. The six new episodes will debut Sunday, February 28, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, followed by a new episode of Talking Dead each week.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

EPISODE 1017 – "Home Sweet Home": Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat. Director: David Boyd / Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed.

EPISODE 1018 – "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Director: David Boyd / Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

EPISODE 1019 – "One More": Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes.

EPISODE 1020 – "Splinter": Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse.

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.