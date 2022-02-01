The Walking Dead Teaser: Reedus & Cohan – Spoilers or Potty Mouths?

If we're being completely honest? We've been going through a bit of "Walking Dead" withdrawal the past week or so. While that's not unusual, this one's hitting harder knowing that the final batch of 16 episodes is it. Then, that's a wrap. So we'll take whatever fresh content we can get, and that includes Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) plugging AMC+. That's AMC's premium streamer that lets you watch episodes from TWDU shows a week early. Now we would be phonies if we didn't say that we still have an issue with the series finale airing a week early (and we're not letting that fight go), the following promo with the pair is actually a lot of fun. But trust us on this one- it's much funnier if you imagine they have potty mouths that have to be censored.

With the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season long), here's a look at Reedus and Cohan teasing us about what they know that we don't (so cruel):

Here's a look back at a recently-released teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2:

And here's a look at the opening to a very disturbing Commonwealth orientation video that doesn't exactly vibe "warm-n-fuzzy":

Do your part for the Commonwealth. #TWD returns February 20th or stream it one week early with @AMCPlus on February 13th. pic.twitter.com/YyOofgG2Fg — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at another previously-released teaser for the return of The Walking Dead, with our survivors vowing that whatever may come, they're going to face it together:

Here's your look at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the most recent overview as well as another previously-released teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead – The Final Season Official Trailer | Returns Feb 20th (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ0uCiau-vI)

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Official Teaser: So We Could Survive | Returns Feb. 20 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOyMppjjd1w)

Now here's a look back at the teaser honoring the long journey that Norman Reedus's Daryl has taken (though is anyone else wondering why it was on the "Missing/Have You Seen?" board?):